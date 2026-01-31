DeRozan amassed six points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and two assists over 18 minutes during Friday's 112-93 loss to the Celtics.

DeRozan had one of his worst performances of the season, recording fewer than seven points for the first time since mid-November. While this was a disappointing effort, DeRozan had scored at least 20 points in three of his previous four games. In 50 appearances this season, the veteran has averaged 19.0 points, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.1 minutes per game, good enough for top 60 value in standard leagues.