DeRozan is out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a lower back injury, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

DeRozan experienced inflammation in his lower back muscles after Monday's game against the Thunder, where he supplied 30 points (13-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes, and the Kings are taking a cautious approach with him. Expect Kevin Huerter to start in his place, while Malik Monk, Colby Jones and Doug McDermott could all see extra minutes with DeRozan out.