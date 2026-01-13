DeRozan finished with 32 points (14-19 FG, 4-5 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 124-112 win over the Lakers.

After scoring 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field in Sunday's win over Houston, DeRozan turned in another extremely efficient outing in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The veteran forward led the Kings in scoring Monday, reaching the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season. Additionally, he extended his streak of 20-plus-point games to four, representing his longest such streak this season. He also dished out six assists for a second consecutive contest and tallied a team-best three steals.