DeRozan supplied 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 125-101 loss to the Lakers.

DeRozan is doing his best to prop up the backcourt during Zach LaVine's (ankle) absence, and he's been the team's highest producer often over the past couple of weeks. Although the team continues to occupy the basement in the Western Conference, DeRozan has averaged an excellent 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 23 games.