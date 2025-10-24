Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Active at shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (hamstring) participated in Friday's morning shootaround, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
The star big man's presence at shootaround bodes well for his chances of being available for Friday's game against the Jazz. Additionally, Sabonis is tracking toward suiting up, barring any setbacks during pregame warmups. If he's ultimately unable to play, Drew Eubanks would likely get the spot start down low.
