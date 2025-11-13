default-cbs-image
McDermott ended with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) across eight minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 loss to the Hawks.

McDermott saw action for the first time this season, an indication of how bad things are right now in Sacramento. The veteran has never really been a viable fantasy asset, and at this point, he would need a miracle for that to change.

