McDermott posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes during Friday's 129-102 loss to the Suns.

McDermott continues to somehow be part of the rotation, having now suited up in four of the past five games. While Sacramento should be prioritizing its youth, the coaching staff seemingly has other ideas. Although McDermott has played at least 12 minutes in three of the past five games, he has no place on a fantasy roster, even in deeper leagues.