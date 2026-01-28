Cardwell supplied four points (2-3 FG), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 22 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 103-87 loss to New York.

The 24-year-old rookie crashed the glass once again, recording 10-plus rebounds for the fourth time in the last six games. Cardwell has also racked up multiple blocks in five straight games. He hasn't offered much offense for the Kings, but he work on the glass and at the rim should ensure a consistent role in the frontcourt rotation, even with Domantas Sabonis finally looking 100 percent healthy. Over that six-game stretch, Cardwell is averaging 5.7 points, 9.5 boards, 2.2 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.0 minutes.