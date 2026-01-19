Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Secures double-double off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardwell recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 117-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Cardwell collected his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign and saw plenty of chances with the Kings still working Domantas Sabonis back from a knee injury. This marks Cardwell's second time this year that he's reached double-digit rebounds and his third time scoring 10-plus points, though these chances are expected to dwindle once Sabonis begins to ramp up his workload.
