Kings' Keegan Murray: Approved for contact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (ankle) is making good progress in his recovery and has been approved to participate in contact basketball activities, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Murray has battled a left ankle injury for most of the calendar year, and while he's making progress, each day that goes by lowers his chances of returning in 2025-26. The Kings sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, so there's little incentive to rush Murray back.