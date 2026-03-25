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Murray (ankle) is making good progress in his recovery and has been approved to participate in contact basketball activities, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Murray has battled a left ankle injury for most of the calendar year, and while he's making progress, each day that goes by lowers his chances of returning in 2025-26. The Kings sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, so there's little incentive to rush Murray back.

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