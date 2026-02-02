Murray (ankle) has been ramping up his activity and has recently taken part in the Kings' pregame warmups, potentially putting him on track to return to action at some point during the team's upcoming three-game homestand, Kyle Draper of NBC Sports California reported Wednesday during his radio appearance on Sactown Sports 1140.

The Kings haven't provided an official update on Murray since announcing Jan. 6 that he would be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks due to a moderate left ankle sprain, but the fourth-year forward is seemingly progressing as anticipated in his recovery. Following Sunday's loss to the Wizards, the Kings will have Monday and Tuesday off before kicking off the homestand Wednesday versus the Grizzlies. If Murray is able to put in a full practice Monday and/or Tuesday, he could have a good chance at being available for Wednesday, though he may operate under a minutes restriction.