Murray ended with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Sunday's 126-125 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Murray had his best game of the playoffs, dropping in 23 points including 5-of-7 from the perimeter. Sadly, he was unable to round out his evening with any peripheral production of note, something that to this point in his career has been an ongoing issue. With the series now tied at 2-2, the Kings will return home for Game 5, somewhat of a must-win encounter.