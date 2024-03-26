Murray supplied 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 108-96 win over Philadelphia.

Murray suffered through a 10-game streak where he failed to exceed 20 points, but he kept the production going after breaking the slump Saturday night against Orlando. Although his numbers since the All-Star break have been less than ideal, the Iowa product can pop with a decent number occasionally. The Kings' stock has dropped due to a lack of support for Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox in recent weeks, but Murray's solid effort was an encouraging sign of progress.