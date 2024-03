Murray ended with 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Saturday's 109-107 win over Orlando.

Murray found some rhythm on the offensive end, scoring at least 20 points for the first time in almost a month. It was a welcome sight for fantasy managers, especially those who have been holding him through his recent struggles. He should continue to play heavy minutes, providing him an opportunity to build on this performance.