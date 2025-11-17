The Kings assigned Murray (thumb) to the G League's Stockton Kings on Monday.

Murray has been out all season after undergoing surgery in October to address a torn UCL in his left thumb, but his assignment to Stockton suggests that he'll take part in practice in the G League. While a target date for his 2025-26 debut hasn't been established, Murray may need just a handful of practices to get ramped up. Once he's deemed ready to play, Murray will likely supplant Keon Ellis in the Kings' starting five.