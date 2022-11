Murray had 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during Sunday's 137-129 win over the Pistons.

Murray returned to the court after missing Thursday's game with a back issue. The rookie scored in double-digits in each of his first five games but Sunday was just his third time with at least 10 points in his last eight contests. For the year, he's scoring 12.1 points per game while making 44.7 percent of his shot attempts.