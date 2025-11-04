Ellis racked up 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 130-124 loss to the Nuggets.

Malik Monk missed his second consecutive game due to personal reasons, allowing Ellis to see a bump in touches off the bench. Despite averaging just under 20 minutes per contest, Ellis' ability to chip in across the board has helped him return top-150 value in nine-category formats on a per-game basis through seven appearances with averages of 8.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 three-pointers on 51.3 percent shooting from the field.