Ellis accumulated six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 victory over the Hornets.

Ellis has seen a boost in playing time with Nolan Traore (hamstring) sidelined for 8-10 weeks. Over the last four games, Ellis is averaging 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 20.0 minutes. The rebounds and dimes tied a season high, and if he's given consistent opportunities, the former Cavalier could continue to chip in minimal stats across the board.