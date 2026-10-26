Ellis registered nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one block and four steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 136-109 loss to Indiana.

Ellis continues to make a big impact on the defensive end of the floor, having now picked up multiple steals in three straight games to open the season. The expectation is that rookie first-rounder Mikel Brown is eventually going to overtake Ellis for a starting spot in the backcourt once Brown's restrictions are lifted, but Ellis should continue to deliver low-end fantasy numbers until that change is implemented.