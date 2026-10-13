Ellis finished with 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and a rebound across 21 minutes in Monday's 131-122 preseason win over the Wizards.

Ellis delivered an efficient offensive performance, connecting on three of his four attempts from beyond the arc and being one of four Brooklyn players who scored at least 15 points. He didn't record an assist, steal or block, making this a relatively scoring-dependent fantasy showing. However, his perimeter shooting helped Brooklyn maintain its offensive momentum, and he committed no turnovers during his 21-minute appearance. Ellis' ability to space the floor remains an important component of his potential rotation role.