Eliis finished with just five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 124-90 preseason victory over Charlotte.

With projected starter Mikel Brown sidelined due to a minor ankle injury, Ellis was inserted into the starting lineup. Despite the opportunity, Ellis failed to produce anything of note, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. Assuming Brown gets back on the court in the near future, Ellis will likely shift back to a bench role to begin the season. At best, he should be considered a last-round flyer for anyone needing steals.