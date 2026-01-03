Raynaud's MRI on his left knee showed no structural damage, and he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Raynaud hurt his knee in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to the Suns and required assistance getting back to the locker room. However, the rookie second-rounder avoided a serious injury and will suit up against Milwaukee. The 22-year-old center has racked up five double-doubles over his last 10 appearances, averaging 13.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 31.0 minutes per contest during that span.