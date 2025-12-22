Raynaud fouled out of Sunday's 125-124 overtime win over Houston after recording 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes.

Raynaud was effective once again as the Kings' replacement at center with his third consecutive double-double. The streak may be enough to give him the backup job for good, as Drew Eubanks (thumb) and Precious Achiuwa have failed to meet expectations as fill-in candidates for Domantas Sabonis (knee). Those in need of center assistance should consider Raynaud, who will likely continue to post decent numbers over the next month.