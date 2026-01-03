Raynaud exited Friday's 129-102 loss to the Suns in the fourth quarter and didn't return due to an apparent left knee injury.

Raynaud required assistance getting back to the locker room and was unable to return to the hardwood in the final minutes of the fourth. The rookie big man finished with six points (3-7 FG, 0-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes. The Kings are expected to provide an update on Raynaud's status for Sunday's game against the Bucks by Saturday night. If the 22-year-old joins Domantas Sabonis (knee) on the sidelines, Precious Achiuwa and Drew Eubanks are candidates for increased playing time, while Dylan Cardwell could rejoin the Sacramento rotation.