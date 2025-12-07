Raynaud contributed 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 25 minutes during Saturday's 127-111 win over the Heat.

After scoring 25 points in Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, Raynaud drew his first career start Saturday. The rookie second-rounder delivered an efficient performance from the field and finished with 12-plus points for the third time over his last four outings. Additionally, the Stanford product grabbed a game-high-tying 10 boards en route to his first double-double. With Domantas Sabonis (knee) set to remain on the shelf through at least mid-December, Raynaud could continue to get increased looks moving forward.