Raynaud provided seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 loss to Oklahoma City.

Raynaud likely only saw the court for so many minutes due to Domantas Sabonis (knee) being sidelined. The rookie will likely be splitting time with the Stockton Kings of the G League this season, so he is unlikely to even appear in some of Sacramento's games as long as Sabonis returns to action soon.