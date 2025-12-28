Raynaud registered 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 victory over Dallas.

Raynaud put together another impressive performance, scoring at least 12 points for the eighth time in the past 10 games, while also adding multiple blocks for the second time in his career. A long-term knee injury to Domantas Sabonis continues to provide Raynaud with a fantastic opportunity, of which he has made the most of thus far. In 12 appearances over the past month, the rookie is averaging 15.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks, good enough for borderline top 100 value in standard leagues.