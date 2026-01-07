Raynaud accumulated 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 100-98 loss to the Mavericks.

With just one missed field goal attempt on the evening, Raynaud finished with a pristine true shooting percentage of 88.8. He's been playing well as a starter in Sacramento, posting averages of 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, and he should continue to see quality minutes as long as Domantas Sabonis (knee) is sidelined.