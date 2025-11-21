Raynaud closed with 12 points (6-8 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Thursday's 137-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

With Domantas Sabonis (knee) set to miss several weeks, Raynaud is suddenly on the fantasy radar. He produced a career-high 12 points in Thursday's blowout loss, and it's not crazy to think that he could leapfrog Precious Achiuwa and/or Drew Eubanks with the team continuing to struggle.