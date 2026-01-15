Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Scores 10 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raynaud notched 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over New York.
This was a mild effort for the rookie, but he continues to be heavily involved for the Kings. He remains a low-end fantasy asset, posting averages of 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.3 blocks in 27.9 minutes per contest over his last eight games.
