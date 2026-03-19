Kings' Nique Clifford: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clifford is questionable to play Thursday against the 76ers due to soreness in his left hamstring.
We'll have a better idea on Clifford's status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if he is forced to the sidelines, there would be more minutes available for Daeqwon Plowden and Doug McDermott. Check back for official word on Clifford's status closer to Thursday's tipoff.
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