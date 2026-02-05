Westbrook (foot) notched 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 loss to Memphis.

Westbrook didn't appear to have a noticeable restriction in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised right foot, though Wednesday's contest marked the first time since Nov. 9 that he didn't record a single rebound. Over his last 10 appearances, the veteran floor general has averaged 18.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.