Westbrook (foot) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies

Westbrook has missed the Kings' last three games while recovering from a right foot contusion, but it appears he has progressed enough to be available for Tuesday's contest, which will likely result in Nique Clifford returning to the bench. Westbrook averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals over 31.3 minutes per game in January.