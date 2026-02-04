Kings' Russell Westbrook: Set to return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook (foot) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies
Westbrook has missed the Kings' last three games while recovering from a right foot contusion, but it appears he has progressed enough to be available for Tuesday's contest, which will likely result in Nique Clifford returning to the bench. Westbrook averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals over 31.3 minutes per game in January.
More News
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Full practice participant•
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Not playing Sunday•
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Sitting out again•
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Won't play Thursday•
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Dealing with foot soreness•