Kings' Russell Westbrook: Starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook will start in Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
The veteran point guard will replace Keon Ellis in the starting lineup Tuesday. Over three regular-season games thus far, Westbrook has averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 21.0 minutes per game off the bench.
