Kings' Russell Westbrook: Will play vs. Phoenix
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook (reconditioning) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Suns.
After agreeing to a deal with the team on Oct. 15, Westbrook needed some time to ramp up his conditioning. It is uncertain how big his role will be with his new squad, as he'll share the backcourt with Dennis Schroder (ankle), Malik Monk (illness) and Devin Carter.
More News
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Not ready to play Friday•
-
Russell Westbrook: Agrees to deal with Kings•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: To decline player option•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: To undergo hand surgery•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Plays 22 minutes in Game 7•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Getting green light for Game 7•