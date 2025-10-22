default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Westbrook (reconditioning) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Suns.

After agreeing to a deal with the team on Oct. 15, Westbrook needed some time to ramp up his conditioning. It is uncertain how big his role will be with his new squad, as he'll share the backcourt with Dennis Schroder (ankle), Malik Monk (illness) and Devin Carter.

More News