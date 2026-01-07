LaVine is in the Kings' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Tuesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

LaVine came off the bench against the Bucks on Sunday in what was his first game back from a nine-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. The veteran wing will be back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's nightcap and take the spot from Keegan Murray, who is expected to miss at least the next three weeks due to an ankle injury.