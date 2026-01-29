Kings' Zach LaVine: Deployed off bench in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LaVine will come off the bench Thursday against the 76ers, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
LaVine was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup, but it appears the club will ease him back into action following a two-game absence due to lower-back soreness. Nique Clifford will remain in the starting lineup for the time being, though he hasn't been all that effective in two starting opportunities.