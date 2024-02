Burks will start Wednesday's game against the Magic.

With Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) sidelined, Burks will make his first start this season. During his first game with the Knicks this season, Burks posted 22 points (7-14 FG) in 22 minutes against the Pacers on Saturday but scored just five points in the next contest. He should get plenty of looks versus Orlando, but Jalen Brunson will lead New York's offense.