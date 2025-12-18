site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Joining starting five
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hukporti is starting Thursday's game against the Pacers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Hukporti is in line for his third start of the season but his first since Oct. 26. He'll get a look as a starter with both Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) sidelined Thursday.
