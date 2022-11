The Knicks signed Jeffries to a two-way contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jeffries spent training camp with the Knicks and ultimately landed a G-League deal with Westchester, where he's averaged 14.6 points per game this season. However, now he'll be eligible to move back and forth between the G League and NBA level. In a corresponding move, the Knicks waived Feron Hunt, who was on a two-way deal.