Jeffries and the Knicks agreed Sunday to terms on a multi-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jeffries had already completed two 10-day deals with New York, so he was bound for free agency unless the Knicks offered him a full NBA contract. He's averaging 21.0 points for the G League's Westchester Knicks, but he's yet to make an NBA appearance this season. However, with Westchester's season now over, he'll be on the bench for New York during the stretch run, though he remains unlikely to crack the rotation.