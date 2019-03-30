Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Coming off bench Saturday
Jordan will come off the bench Saturday against the Heat, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell Robinson will be given the nod at center, and it appears that may be the case for the remainder of the season. Though Jordan will be coming off the bench, it's possible he still sees 20-plus minutes per game.
