Rose contributed 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 16 minutes during Friday's 130-106 victory over the Pistons.

Rose co-led New York in made threes, while serving as one of three payers to hit double-digit scoring off the Knicks' bench. Friday's performance could be a realistic expectation for Rose moving forward, barring injuries to New York's deep rotation.