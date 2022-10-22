Rose contributed 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 16 minutes during Friday's 130-106 victory over the Pistons.
Rose co-led New York in made threes, while serving as one of three payers to hit double-digit scoring off the Knicks' bench. Friday's performance could be a realistic expectation for Rose moving forward, barring injuries to New York's deep rotation.
