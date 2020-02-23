Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Questionable Monday
Payton (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Payton missed Friday's loss to the Pacers and didn't take part in Saturday's practice, but he may be able to retake the court Monday. Frank Ntilikina (groin) is also questionable, leaving Dennis Smith as the team's top fully healthy point guard.
