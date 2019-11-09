Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Assigned to Westchester
Brazdeikis was assigned to Westchester on Saturday.
Brazdeikis had played a minimal role for the Knicks so far this year, seeing a combined eight minutes of run in two appearances through the team's first nine games. He'll get an opportunity to see additional reps and work on his game for the Knicks' G-league affiliate.
