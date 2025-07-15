Nnaji (back) is available for Tuesday's Summer League game against the Nets, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Nnaji exited Sunday's game against the Celtics in the third quarter due to back tightness but is healthy enough to play Tuesday against the Nets. The big man was selected No. 31 overall by the Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Draft and was traded to the Knicks alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in October 2024, though he has yet to leave Europe and make his regular-season NBA debut.