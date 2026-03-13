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Knicks' Jeremy Sochan: Doubtful for Friday
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1 min read
Sochan (illness) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Sochan was previously labeled as questionable, but it appears that the Knicks will hold him out. Mohamed Diawara could play an expanded role for New York with so many guys on the injury report.
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