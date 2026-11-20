Hart had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Thursday's 102-99 victory over Minnesota.

Hart's three made triples were an encouraging development after he went scoreless against Toronto on Sunday and managed just five points in Tuesday's rematch. This was the first time he scored in double digits since Oct. 25, and this was a clear step in the right direction for the struggling forward. Hart missed three games in early November with an ankle injury and an illness, and he's averaging just 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this month. While he's a candidate to turn things around, his current numbers are a massive disappointment.