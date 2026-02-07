Hart exited Friday's 118-80 loss to the Pistons in the third quarter due to a right ankle injury and didn't return, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. He finished with five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes.

Hart was seen getting his ankle examined on the bench before eventually heading back to the locker room. The veteran wing had notably missed the Knicks' previous game Wednesday against the Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain, but it's the other ankle that was bothering him Friday. The right ankle had previously been a concern for Hart, who missed eight straight games from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9 due to a sprain. The Knicks will presumably evaluate him Saturday to determine the severity of the injury before revealing his status for Sunday's game against Boston.