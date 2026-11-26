Hart compiled 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 win over Cleveland.

Hart, who was listed as questionable to play Tuesday due to a right shoulder sprain, nearly delivered his second straight triple-double. He dished out a game-best 11 dimes, giving him 21 total assists over his last two regular-season outings. Hart also swiped at least three steals for the fourth time this season and the first since Nov. 2. Hopefully he'll continue to build on his stellar play after a difficult stretch.